Liverpool Unwilling To See Joe Gomez Leave Despite Aston Villa Interest

Liverpool are said to be unwilling to see Joe Gomez leave the club on loan despite interest from Steven Gerrards Aston Villa, according to a report from David Ornstein.

Villa are said to be keen on the England international as former Reds captain Gerrard looks to strengthen his leaky back-line.

Gomez has made just three Premier League appearances for Liverpool this campaign, being stuck behind Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, and new boy Ibrahima Konate in the pecking order.

From an outside perspective, you can see the appeal of a loan move away from Anfield for Gomez who will be looking to gain his place in England set up back after his lengthy spell out last season.

Gomez looked like he was ready to be the main man in the heart of the defence for Liverpool when van Dijk went down vs Everton in 2020 and he was until he got an injury of his own.

It's that obvious quality he showed in that spell that makes his lack of game time somewhat surprising this campaign, it seems that Gomez has almost lost out because others haven't gotten injured.

