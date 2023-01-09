Liverpool are interested in bringing in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat this winter according to reports, after the Moroccan helped his country to the Semi-Finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

Amrabat has been in exceptional form for his club as well this season, with the Reds one of a number of clubs keen to add him to their squad.

According to La Repubblica, Liverpool will be rivalled by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur for Amrabat, with the former's financial might potentially all too tempting for the 26-year-old.

It is thought that La Viola have placed a £40m price tag on the head of Amrabat, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2024 with the option of a years' extension.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke has given his thoughts on a move for Amrabat, likening him to former Liverpool and Barcelona legend Javier Mascherano.

In an interview with GMS, he said: “He has got similarities to Mascherano, obviously with his energy and tenacity in midfield.

“He likes to make a tackle and get involved in things, so it reminds you of Mascherano in that respect.”

A tough tackling midfielder, come defender in his latter years, Mascherano arrived in English football alongside Carlos Tevez at West Ham United before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2007.

He would help Liverpool to 2nd in 2009 before departing for Barcelona a year later in a £22m move, where he would go on to win almost every trophy possible.

To be compared to such a top player will only enhance Reds' fans intrigue for Amrabat, who has featured 79 times for Fiorentina in all competitions.

Anfield will likely see three midfield contract departures at the end of the season in the form of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, so the addition of midfielders soon is required.