Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool See Leicester City's Harvey Barnes As A Long Term Replacement For Sadio Mane

Liverpool are targeting Leicester City and England winger Harvey Barnes to replace Sadio Mane in the future, as Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer.

With Liverpool's current players coming to either their prime ages or beyond, Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards are looking to freshen the side up in the Summer transfer window.

Liverpool will be looking to get younger players with bags of potential to improve. Harvey Barnes ticks those boxes.

Since joining Leicester, the English winger has been impressive. However, since returning from injury, Leicester City and former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is making him work for his starting place.

With the addition of Liverpool target Patson Daka, who has started brilliantly to his life at the Midlands club, Barnes now has competition for his left wing place.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of Harvey Barnes and would love to add him to the Liverpool team.

Harvey Barnes is a brilliant player and would suit this Liverpool team down to the ground.

We do need to think about the likes of Sadio Mane to be replaced at some point in the future. I think Harvey Barnes is a good option to phase in.

I see a lot of similarities in Barnes at Leicester to when Mane was at Southampton. Bags of potential to get even better under Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp took a class Sadio Mane and turned him world class. I believe he could do the same to Harvey Barnes.

Plus Barnes, left wing, Liverpool, you get the picture.

