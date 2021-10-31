Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool See Leicester City's Harvey Barnes As A Long Term Replacement For Sadio Mane

    Author:

    Liverpool are targeting Leicester City and England winger Harvey Barnes to replace Sadio Mane in the future, as Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer.

    With Liverpool's current players coming to either their prime ages or beyond, Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards are looking to freshen the side up in the Summer transfer window.

    Harvey Barnes

    Liverpool will be looking to get younger players with bags of potential to improve. Harvey Barnes ticks those boxes. 

    Since joining Leicester, the English winger has been impressive. However, since returning from injury, Leicester City and former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is making him work for his starting place.

    With the addition of Liverpool target Patson Daka, who has started brilliantly to his life at the Midlands club, Barnes now has competition for his left wing place. 

    Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of Harvey Barnes and would love to add him to the Liverpool team.

    See Liverpool V Brighton Coverage

    Read More

    Author Verdict 

    Harvey Barnes is a brilliant player and would suit this Liverpool team down to the ground. 

    We do need to think about the likes of Sadio Mane to be replaced at some point in the future. I think Harvey Barnes is a good option to phase in.

    I see a lot of similarities in Barnes at Leicester to when Mane was at Southampton. Bags of potential to get even better under Jurgen Klopp.

    Jurgen Klopp took a class Sadio Mane and turned him world class. I believe he could do the same to Harvey Barnes. 

    Plus Barnes, left wing, Liverpool, you get the picture. 

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Harvey Barnes
    Transfers

    Jurgen Klopp And Liverpool See Leicester City's Harvey Barnes As A Long Term Replacement For Sadio Mane

    3 minutes ago
    Adam Lallana
    Interviews

    Adam Lallana Talks Tactical Switch That Helped Spark Brighton Comeback Against Liverpool

    42 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah Manchester City
    Interviews

    Former Arsenal Manager And FIFA's Arsene Wenger Impressed With Liverpool's Mohamed Salah's 'Street Football' Skills

    12 hours ago
    Jude Bellingham
    Transfers

    Liverpool Looking To Bring Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham In Plus Another Midfielder

    12 hours ago
    Adam Lallana
    Match Coverage

    Watch: Adam Lallana Says Goodbye To Anfield After Liverpool Draw With Brighton

    13 hours ago
    Brighton Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Match Coverage

    Liverpool 2-2 Brighton - Key Moment Text Summary

    14 hours ago
    Jurgen Klopp
    Interviews

    ‘Virgil Was Too Far Away’ - Jurgen Klopp Explains His Heated Discussion With Virgil Van Dijk

    15 hours ago
    Graham Potter
    Match Coverage

    'It's A Point Away At Anfield' Brighton Boss Graham Potter Delighted With His Side's Comeback Against Liverpool

    17 hours ago