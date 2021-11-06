Liverpool want 'next Phil Foden': Man City starlet 'open' with Man United and Barcelona interested

Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Liverpool want 'next Phil Foden': Man City starlet available with Man United and Barcelona interested

Author:

Liverpool have often been linked with the best young talents in the country - but not many come from their direct rivals.

Manchester City's academy continues to improve as their oil-built dynasty enters it's 15th year.

Not many are better at the current moment than James McAtee, who scored 15 goals and bagged nine assists last season for the Citizens.

James McAtee

James McAtee playing for Manchester City U-23

But according to reports from the Daily Mail, McAtee is subject of interest from Liverpool, Manchester United, Barcelona, Ajax and Borussia Dortmund amongst others.

Last month, it was reported by The Athletic that City had rejected a bid of £8m from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion for McAtee.

McAtee is a creative attacking midfielder with a goal scoring instinct - much like his City academy predecessor Foden - and would likely cost upwards of £10m.

Would City let a player go to their direct rivals? It's a doubt but they let a star in Jadon Sancho leave for the Bundesliga at 17. It seems likely that if McAtee were to leave the Etihad Stadium, it would be in similar circumstance outside of the Premier League. 

It would be an excellent addition, but the likelihood is slim.

