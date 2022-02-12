Skip to main content
Liverpool Want Premier League ‘Sensation’ As One Of The Teams Who ‘Moves The Most’ In Summer Transfer Market

Liverpool will be one of the teams that ‘moves the most’ in the summer transfer market as they try to stay competitive in the Premier League and Champions League according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp’s squad are challenging on four fronts this season but it is widely expected that further rebuilding after the signing of Luis Diaz in January will take place.

Luis Diaz against Leicester City

The move for the Colombian international who is 25, means along with Diogo Jota, Liverpool have two younger options in their forward line to complement Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The next area in particular need of a refresh is in midfield with James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all over thirty.

According to Fichajes, Liverpool will be making significant moves in the summer transfer window to address this and are ‘closely following the evolution’ of Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Jacob Ramsey

Read More

The 20 year old has been in terrific form for Steven Gerrard’s team scoring five goals and providing an assist in 20 games so far this season.

England under 21 international Ramsey would offer fresh energy to the Reds midfield as well as a goalscoring threat but is contracted to Villa until the summer of 2025.

Villa, who have some of the wealthiest owners in the Premier League are under no pressure to sell the player so would demand a huge fee for his services.

