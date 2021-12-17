Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants to Sign Real Madrid & Brazil Star Vinicius Jr to Replace Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane

With Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane set to jet off to AFCON in January, recent reports are claiming that Liverpool are after Real Madrid starlet Vinicius Jr.

January could be a very tough month for Liverpool with their two superstar forwards flying off to Cameroon for AFCON.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Despite their being reports that the competition could be cancelled or even European players unable to attend, nothing has been confirmed and it's still assumed the due will be in attendance for their countries.

If they do leave it may force Liverpool top bring in a wide player in January to help replace them during that time.

However, Liverpool are not going to just sign someone for a month, there will of been extensive research done on any potential signing and they'll be one for the future too.

Liverpool Interested in Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr

The Reds have recently been linked with the likes of West Ham's Jarrod Bowen, Leeds United's Raphinha and many more wingers.

The most recent forward to be added to the potential list of forward players Liverpool are interested in is Real Madrid and Brazil's Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius is one of the most exciting young players in the world at the moment and he's having an amazing season, scoring 12 goals and getting nine assists in 23 games with Real Madrid this season.

According to Defensa Central, they say that Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool wants to sign Vini Jr as a long-term replacement for Sadio Mane.

They go onto say that Liverpool are willing to make an 'off-market offer to seduce Real Madrid'.

However, they go onto say that Jurgen Klopp's 'dream' is impossible as Florentino Perez will never let the Brazilian leave as the club dreams of seeing Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe play together next season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook