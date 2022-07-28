‘Liverpool Will Be Getting That Reassurance That Their Main Target Is Going to Be Joining the Club’ - Pundit Predicts Jude Bellingham Will Join Liverpool

Jude Bellingham has been heavily linked with a transfer to Liverpool, although Dortmund has stated the English international is not for sale this summer, former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has tipped the youngster to join Jurgen Klopp's side.

As reported by Football Insider Liverpool are indeed trying to sign the 19-year-old on a pre contract agreement which would see the midfielder join the side in the summer of 2023.

Speaking exclusively with Football Insider Noel Whelan has backed the youngster to link up with Klopp and Liverpool next summer echoing the claims first reported by the outlet “I think they’ve got to get it done before the World Cup and before anyone else gets in there,

“They’ve obviously identified him as their next midfield general and someone who can lead this new crop of youth that they’ve brought in.

“When you’ve got your mind set on someone, nothing is going to stop you going in and trying to do that sort of deal – just like we saw with Keita."

Whelan then went on to say just how smart this could be for Liverpool “He’s not going to be leaving Dortmund for another year – but Liverpool will be getting that reassurance that their main target is going to be joining the club.

“If they can get it done then it’s really smart business.”

