'Liverpool Will Be Kicking Themselves' - Former Player On Missing Out On Fulham Starlet Fabio Carvalho

Former Liverpool player and England international Glen Johnson has been talking about the Reds failure to get the transfer of Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho over the line on transfer deadline day.

After agreeing a fee with Fulham, Liverpool were unable to get the paperwork completed in time for a player that is out of contract at the end of the season.

Despite there being reports that Liverpool, Fulham and the player are still keen to go ahead with the deal in the summer until it is signed and made official, other clubs still have the opportunity to try and tempt Carvalho away.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking to bettingodds.com, Johnson was full of the praise for the 19-year-old who has been in scintillating form for the west London club this season scoring eight goals and assisting six times.

“He looks like a fantastic young player.

“The Premier League is the best league in the world and we want to see the best young players there. He’s a super young player and looked unfazed playing against Manchester City in the FA Cup, so yes, I’d love to see him in the Premier League.”

Johnson believes that Liverpool will regret failing to get the deal done if the player's head gets turned by interest from elsewhere.

"I think Liverpool will be kicking themselves that they didn’t get the deal done in January.

"Considering that he’s out of contract in the summer, if his form continues like the way it has been then there will be more competition for him come the summer."

