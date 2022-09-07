Liverpool Will Go for Jude Bellingham - Fabrizio Romano

Jude Bellingham is the name on many Liverpool fans' lips this summer, with many credible journalists claiming the move will happen for Jurgen Klopp's side next summer.

Bellingham arrived at Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2020 for a fee of £22.5million and has since gone on to feature 97 times for the side with a return of 12 goals and 18 assists.

Jude has established himself as perhaps the most exciting midfield prospect in world football, with Liverpool and Real Madrid rumoured to be the front runners for the England international's signature next summer.

IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Jurgen Klopp is reported to be a keen admirer of the young midfielder and described him not being on the market this summer as 'the only problem with that player' however the German refused to elaborate further on his thoughts on any potential transfer for the midfielder.

Any potential deal for Jude will cost in excess of £100million and with Liverpool's minimal summer spending this summer, all fingers would point towards smashing the club record transfer fee to land the midfielder next summer.

Fabrizio Romano has had his say as quoted by LFC Transfer Room 'Be sure, next summer Liverpool 𝗪𝗜𝗟𝗟 go for a 'really' important midfielder, and will be dreaming about getting Jude Bellingham'

IMAGO / Revierfoto

LFCTR Verdict

A move for Jude seems incredibly likely for Liverpool, with many credible journalists now commenting on the deal, Henry Winter said he was looking forward to seeing the midfielder in Liverpool red, and now Fabrizio has commented on the side going in for him too.

A move for Bellingham is sure to break the club's record transfer fee, however, this would be for a then 20-year-old midfielder who could potentially give 10+ years of service to the club, all signs would point to the transfer being very likely, however, it remains to be seen if Madrid can pip Liverpool to the signing, similar to Tcoumani this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |