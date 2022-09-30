Liverpool Willing To Pay £132million For Midfielder That Isn't Jude Bellingham

After months of Liverpool links to Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, a report has emerged suggesting that the Anfield hierarchy may be willing to spend £132milllion on another midfielder.

19-year-old Bellingham has excelled in the Bundesliga for Dortmund and is now also impressing on the international stage with England.

The Battle For Jude Bellingham It is widely rumoured that he will depart Germany next summer with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United all reported to be chasing the signature of someone who many consider to be a generational talent. Jude Bellingham IMAGO / PA Images According to a report from Fichajes (via Paisley Gates) however, Liverpool are eyeing up another midfielder who they were also linked with a late move for during the last transfer window. Could Jurgen Klopp be interested in another midfielder target? IMAGO / Antonio Balasco The Reds are said to be willing to pay £132million for Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde who has been in scintillating form this season for Los Blancos. Federico Valverde IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 24-year-old already has four goals and two assists in just nine games this season and also created the goal for Vinicius Jr that defeated Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final.

Real Madrid are reported by the Spanish outlet to have no interest in selling the Uruguayan but at the price mentioned would have to seriously consider the offer, especially if it gave them the transfer funds to make a serious move for Bellingham.

They also claim that Valverde has no intention of leaving Madrid where he has become a fan favourite.

In many ways, Valverde with his ability and dynamism would be the perfect option to occupy the right side of Liverpool's midfield three.

Whilst they have proved in the past that they are willing to spend big on the right player, the price quoted and the willingness of Madrid and the player to do a deal makes a transfer to Liverpool unlikely.

