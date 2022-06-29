'Liverpool Would Be In Pole Position' - Former Player On Transfer Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has been speaking in a recent interview about the future of Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham.

Earlier today, a report broke suggesting that Borussia Dortmund have placed an asking price of €120million on the 18-year-old.

IMAGO / foto2press

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell believes that a move to Liverpool would be appealing to the England international but Real Madrid could also be difficult to turn down.

“Listen, to come back to England for a club like Liverpool would appeal to Jude Bellingham I’m sure.

“The question is, what kind of feeling does he have towards Real Madrid. Real Madrid has that mystery. They are a juggernaut of a club. When a Real Madrid comes in, it is very difficult for players to turn them down.

“Bellingham might want to come back. If he wants to come back to England I’m sure there will be a lot of clubs interested.

“Liverpool would be in pole position if he does. There is only a few teams he could come back to.

“It would be a good move for Liverpool. It has been talked about for 18 months or so now.

“Bellingham is at Dortmund as well, Klopp has very good links there. I’m sure he has been well studied.”

IMAGO / Karina Hessland

A deal for Bellingham this summer seems difficult because Dortmund have already lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

It could therefore be next summer before the battle for the talented midfielder really hots up.

