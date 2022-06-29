Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Liverpool Would Be In Pole Position' - Former Player On Transfer Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has been speaking in a recent interview about the future of Liverpool and Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham.

Earlier today, a report broke suggesting that Borussia Dortmund have placed an asking price of €120million on the 18-year-old.

Jude Bellingham

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell believes that a move to Liverpool would be appealing to the England international but Real Madrid could also be difficult to turn down.

“Listen, to come back to England for a club like Liverpool would appeal to Jude Bellingham I’m sure.

“The question is, what kind of feeling does he have towards Real Madrid. Real Madrid has that mystery. They are a juggernaut of a club. When a Real Madrid comes in, it is very difficult for players to turn them down.

“Bellingham might want to come back. If he wants to come back to England I’m sure there will be a lot of clubs interested.

“Liverpool would be in pole position if he does. There is only a few teams he could come back to.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“It would be a good move for Liverpool. It has been talked about for 18 months or so now.

“Bellingham is at Dortmund as well, Klopp has very good links there. I’m sure he has been well studied.”

Jude Bellingham

A deal for Bellingham this summer seems difficult because Dortmund have already lost Erling Haaland to Manchester City.

It could therefore be next summer before the battle for the talented midfielder really hots up.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'Won Us More Cups Than Torres & Suarez' - Fans React As Takumi Minamino Departs Liverpool For Monaco

By Neil Andrew12 minutes ago
Liverpool in Thailand
Match Coverage

LFC Pre-season: Liverpool faces Manchester United. The Premier League giants clash in Bangkok on 12th July at 2.00 pm UK kick-off time, details and team news

By Zubin Daver1 hour ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Opening Nottingham Forest Bid For Neco Williams

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put Price Tag On Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

'The Reason We Have Had To Redecorate The Champions Wall So Often' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On The Transfer Of Takumi Minamino From Liverpool To Monaco

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Former Tottenham Midfielder Critical Of Liverpool Following Mohamed Salah Contract Situation

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
RB-Leipzig-cannot-stop-Timo-Werner-from-joining-Liverpool-says-Poulsen-1285385
News

Ex-Tottenham Defender Tips Chelsea Forward For Liverpool Move

By Joe Dixon3 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Breaking: Takumi Minamino Completes Transfer From Liverpool To Monaco

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago