Liverpool Youngster Eager To Impress On Loan Spell At Bolton Wanderers

Conor Bradley "can't wait to get started" following his confirmed loan move from Liverpool to Bolton Wanderers for the 2022/23 season. 

The teenager has played five times for the Reds senior side, and will be hoping to secure regular game time for the League 1 outfit next season.

As reported by Anfield Watch, via Bolton's official website, Bradley said: "Whenever I’ve met the gaffer, he’s told me about how they play football and about how he wants to make it a successful season, so I can’t wait to get started.

“He’s been saying about how much he wanted me to come here and the way they play football and playing possession football and creating loads of chances. That was all music to my ears and made me very eager to come here."

Conor Bradley Billy Gilmour Norwich

Conor Bradley in action against Norwich City

Bradley has impressed when given the chance for Jurgen Klopp's side, he has also represented Northern Ireland three times already.

However, stiff competition at right back from one of the worlds best in Trent Alexander-Arnold will continue to make game time hard to come by for the 18-year-old.

Furthermore, the Reds recent £4million signing of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay could push Bradley down the pecking order even further, with the highly rated Scottish defender tipped to have a successful future ahead of him.

Bradley continued: "Whenever I spoke to the gaffer he was telling me about the way we want to play football and the way we do play football and how his aims are to hopefully get promoted this season. Just everything he was saying to me I liked."

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

