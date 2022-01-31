Report: Liverpool's Deadline Day Transfer for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho Looks 'Less Likely' Now

Despite being heavily linked to Liverpool yesterday, it looks like a deal for Fulham's Fabio Carvalho may be starting to slip away.

The Reds have shown a clear interest in Fulham's 19-year-old starboy, Fabio Carvalho, this January transfer window.

Liverpool have left it late to act on their interest but last night it all seemed like it was falling into place.

Reliable journalists like Vinny O'Connor, Fabrizio Romano and Paul Joyce all talked about the deal and they seemed pretty confident.

However, overnight it looks like talks between the clubs have started to lose a bit of pace.

According to Carl Markham, as things 'currently' stand, the deal for Fabio Carvalho looks 'less likely' than it did 24 hours ago.

Author Verdict

This is a very strange take on it. According to earlier reports, Liverpool had offered Fulham £5million and they were willing to let Carvalho go back on loan for the rest of the Championship season.

That is what the Lilywhites wanted and it also stops them from going to a tribunal and potentially getting less than the £5million if they lose him for free this summer.

The previous deal discussed suits every party so if there is something wrong it surely has to be about something other than the price and loan. There is still a long time to go in today's transfer window though.

