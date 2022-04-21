Liverpool's First Signing Of Summer Transfer Window Confirmed By Player

Highly-rated youngster Ben Doak has appeared to confirm his transfer from Celtic to Liverpool on Instagram.

Last month, The Athletic reported that a deal was done for the talented winger and Liverpool had agreed to pay a compensation fee of £600,000 to the Scottish Premiership outfit.

The Reds were reported to have beaten off interest from Leeds United due to the player having the opportunity to work with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Doak made his debut for Celtic in January against Dundee United from the substitutes bench and followed that up a few days later with another late appearance in the win against Rangers.

After making his debut at international level in September last year, he scored a hattrick on his second appearance for Scotland's under-17s in March.

Doak will have to wait until next season before he is eligible for Liverpool but it's yet another exciting signing as they once again look to the future.

