Liverpool’s Thiago Open to Barcelona Transfer to Play Under Xavi

Recent reports coming out of Spain are claiming that Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara hasn't ruled out playing for Barcelona again.

When Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara for £20million from Bayern Munich in 2020, everybody was expecting massive things.

Unfortunately, the midfielder has been hampered by a lot of injuries since signing for the Reds.

We have seen flashes of his magic but nothing like he was showing when he won the Champions League with Munich.

The Spaniard's former club, Barcelona, have recently brought in his former teammate, Xavi, to manage their side.

In a recent report from Pedro Almeida, Xavi is keen on bringing in Thiago back to the Camp Nou.

The Spanish maestro has also reportedly asked Barcelona president, Joan Laporta to try and sign him.

These links have got even stronger after the very reliable journalists Fernando Polo and Sergi Sole have claimed that Thiago has never ruled out a move back to Barcelona.

Thiago's contract ends in 2024 and if Barcelona are interested then they'd have to improve the £20million that Liverpool signed him for last year.

