Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Liverpool’s Thiago Open to Barcelona Transfer to Play Under Xavi

Author:

Recent reports coming out of Spain are claiming that Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara hasn't ruled out playing for Barcelona again.

When Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara for £20million from Bayern Munich in 2020, everybody was expecting massive things.

Unfortunately, the midfielder has been hampered by a lot of injuries since signing for the Reds.

Thiago

We have seen flashes of his magic but nothing like he was showing when he won the Champions League with Munich.

The Spaniard's former club, Barcelona, have recently brought in his former teammate, Xavi, to manage their side.

In a recent report from Pedro Almeida, Xavi is keen on bringing in Thiago back to the Camp Nou.

Read More

The Spanish maestro has also reportedly asked Barcelona president, Joan Laporta to try and sign him.

These links have got even stronger after the very reliable journalists Fernando Polo and Sergi Sole have claimed that Thiago has never ruled out a move back to Barcelona.

Thiago's contract ends in 2024 and if Barcelona are interested then they'd have to improve the £20million that Liverpool signed him for last year.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Thiago Barcelona
Transfers

Liverpool’s Thiago Open to Barcelona Transfer to Play Under Xavi

39 seconds ago
Mikel Merino
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Asks Liverpool to Bid €40million for Real Madrid and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino

30 minutes ago
gerrard 2 villa
News

Steven Gerrard Set For Liverpool Return When Aston Villa Face Juegen Klopp's Side In The Premier League

30 minutes ago
Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

Athletic Journalist James Pearce Continues To Confirm Liverpool's Interest In West Ham's Jarrod Bowen As Jurgen Klopp Is A Huge Fan

1 hour ago
Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
News

Barcelona Director Ramon Planes Asks To Leave As He Looks Towards The Premier League Clubs Liverpool, Newcastle And Manchester United

4 hours ago
Super League
News

Report: Liverpool Supporters Union Inserts Option For Fans To Veto European Super League In Draft Agreement With Club

4 hours ago
Premier League ball
News

Report: FSG And Liverpool Likely To Benefit From US TV Rights Bidding War Between NBC, ESPN And CBS

6 hours ago
Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola
Transfers

How Much Manchester City's Raheem Sterling Would Cost Liverpool In A Crazy Return To Anfield

7 hours ago