Liverpool’s Thiago Open to Barcelona Transfer to Play Under Xavi
Recent reports coming out of Spain are claiming that Liverpool's Thiago Alcantara hasn't ruled out playing for Barcelona again.
When Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara for £20million from Bayern Munich in 2020, everybody was expecting massive things.
Unfortunately, the midfielder has been hampered by a lot of injuries since signing for the Reds.
We have seen flashes of his magic but nothing like he was showing when he won the Champions League with Munich.
The Spaniard's former club, Barcelona, have recently brought in his former teammate, Xavi, to manage their side.
In a recent report from Pedro Almeida, Xavi is keen on bringing in Thiago back to the Camp Nou.
Read More
The Spanish maestro has also reportedly asked Barcelona president, Joan Laporta to try and sign him.
These links have got even stronger after the very reliable journalists Fernando Polo and Sergi Sole have claimed that Thiago has never ruled out a move back to Barcelona.
Thiago's contract ends in 2024 and if Barcelona are interested then they'd have to improve the £20million that Liverpool signed him for last year.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- 'Snake': Rangers Fans React To Steven Gerrard Exit To Aston Villa
- Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp Slams Boris Johnson, Donald Trump and Nigel Farage
- Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk To Meet With FIFA Chief Arsene Wenger To Discuss Biennial World Cup Proposal
- WWE Superstar Sheamus Has 'Problem' With Ballon D'Or, Talks Liverpool's Salah, Manchester United's Ronaldo And Pokes Fun At Harry Maguire
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook