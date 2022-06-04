Skip to main content
Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part Five - Bukayo Saka And Jarrod Bowen

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. With Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino all possibly leaving, The Reds will need to bring in some attacking players. Part five looks into Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and West Ham's Jarrod Bowen. 

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal and England

Age: 20

Position: Attacking MIdfielder/Winger

Strength(s): Passing; Dribbling; Forward Runs; Finishing; Ball Retention

Weakness(es): Experience; Tackling

Current Market Value: £58.5m

Current Wage: £33,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £70m

Why Liverpool? Mohamed Salah replacement you ask? Bukayo Saka is perfect. This lad, at times, carried an Arsenal side that gave a valiant run for Champions League. At such a young age, the maturity he has shown this season is way beyond his years. Give Saka Jurgen Klopp and oh my so we have a star. He would cost around the same as Bowen, but he would be more than worth it. 

Possibility (out of 10): 6

Bukayo Saka

Jarrod Bowen - West Ham and England

Age: 25

Position: Right/Left Winger

Strength(s): Finishing; Speed; Set Pieces

Weakness(es): Passing

Current Market Value: £31.5m

Current Wage: £80,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £65m

Why Liverpool? Jarrod Bowen is a brilliant player and has more than impressed since joining West Ham. Could he ever get to the level Mohamed Salah has hit? It's easy to say no, but did we see Mohamed Salah hitting the level he has? Jurgen Klopp has developed these players into what we see them as today. Bowen could be a player that thrives under Klopp, but Liverpool would need to pay a hefty sum.

Possibility (out of 10): 4

Jarrod Bowen

