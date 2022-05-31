Skip to main content
Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part Three - Heung-Min Son And Gabriel Martinelli

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. With Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino all possibly leaving, The Reds will need to bring in some attacking players. Part three looks into Tottenham's Heung-Min Son and Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli.

Heung-Min Son - Tottenham and South Korea

Age: 29

Position: Winger/Striker

Strength(s): Finishing; Pace; Versatility; Link Up Play

Weakness(es): Experience; Ariel Play

Current Market Value: £72m

Current Wage: £192,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £85m

Why Liverpool? Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan of Heung-Min Son for a reason. He has everything to suit Liverpool's system. Pace, a good finish, and his ability to play out wide and through the middle. Son and Harry Kane should be at the top of the list to replace Sadio Mane and we have the money to test Tottenham for either.

 Possibility (out of 10): 6.5

Son Heung-Min

Gabriel Martinelli

Age: 20

Position: Winger/Striker

Strength(s): Finishing; Dribbling; Pace

Weakness(es): Experience; Decision Making

Current Market Value: £34.2m

Current Wage: £41,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £60m

Why Liverpool? Gabriel Martinelli has all the potential to be a world-beater, all he needs now is a world-class manager to get it out of him. That manager could well be Jurgen Klopp. Another player that has been publicly praised by the Liverpool manager after performing well against The Reds. He has unbelievable confidence for a 20-year-old, which is scary for European football if he were to make a move up.

Possibility (out of 10): 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold Gabriel Martinelli

