Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Forwards Part Four - Victor Osimhen And Ivan Toney

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. With Sadio Mane, Divock Origi, and Taki Minamino all possibly leaving, The Reds will need to bring in some attacking players. Part four looks into Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Victor Osimhen - Napoli and Nigeria

Age: 23

Position: Striker

Strength(s): Finishing; Pace; Heading; Dribbling

Weakness(es): Experience; Passing; Ball Retention

Current Market Value: £54m

Current Wage: £112,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £70m

Why Liverpool? Victor Osimhen has the attributes to fit into this Liverpool side. Pace, flare, and bags of energy. Napoli, however, are asking a hefty sum for a player that is yet to play at the highest level. Liverpool and Julian Ward did get Luis Diaz's price down and for someone that could hit the ground running under Jurgen Klopp, they could well do the same again.

Possibility (out of 10): 7

Lille's Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen (L) celebrates after scoring during the French L1 football match between Lille (LOSC) and Brest at the Pierre Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, northern France on December 6, 2019. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/AFP via Getty Images)

Ivan Toney - Brentford and England

Age: 26

Position: Striker

Strength(s): Ariel Ability; Finishing; Hold Up Play; Positioning

Weakness(es): Experience; Decision Making

Current Market Value: £31.5m

Current Wage: £31,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £20m

Why Liverpool? If Liverpool were looking to bring in two forwards, to replace the three they are losing, Ivan Toney would be perfect. A cheap bid of £20m would be enough to bring in the dominant striker to Anfield. Jurgen Klopp has been forever looking for a plan b to have up top and the Brentford man would be exactly that, without really changing the style of play. Plus Toney is a Liverpool fan.

Possibility (out of 10): 7.5

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |