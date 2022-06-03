Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part Two - Gavi And Jacob Ramsey

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. As players such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are coming towards the end of their careers, The Reds will need new midfielders. These are profiles of midfield targets Liverpool have in mind. Part two looks into Barcelona's Gavi and Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey.

Gavi - Barcelona, and Spain

Age: 17

Position: Centre Midfielder

Strength(s): Passing; Dribbling; Tempo Control

Weakness(es): Experience; Tackling; Discipline

Current Market Value: £54m

Current Wage: £2,200 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £30m

Why Liverpool? This lad is special. At 17 years old, he has already broken into a Spain side as well as for his club. With one year on his contract left, Liverpool would be able to get Gavi for a lot cheaper than his estimated value. The Spanish midfielder shows likeliness to his current manager Xavi and if he chooses the right career, he may get to that level his hero hit. He and Jude Bellingham would be two great additions not just for now, but for the next 10-15 years. 

Possibility (out of 10): 9

Gavi

Jacob Ramsey - Aston Villa and England

Age: 21

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Position: Centre/Attacking Midfielder

Strength(s): Passing; Tackling; Ball Carrying

Weakness(es): Ariel Play; Experience

Current Market Value: £19.8m

Current Wage: £15,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £25m

Why Liverpool? Another sensational youngster. Liverpool have the Steven Gerrard connection with Aston Villa and Ramsey has the perfect role model at the moment to learn under. However, a move to a big club will be coming sooner rather than later and who better than his manager's former side? Watching him this season, you wouldn't think he was just 21. His ability to carry the ball through midfield is way beyond his years.

Possibility (out of 10): 6.5

Jacob Ramsey Thiago

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LeBron James
News

LeBron James - NBA Superstar & Liverpool Part Owner Joins The Billionaire Club According To Forbes

By Neil Andrew8 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Transfers

Liverpool Tipped To Sign 'Well-Renowned Striker' If Sadio Mane Departs To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew23 minutes ago
Conor Bradley Kostas Tsimikas
News

Liverpool - International Round Up - Thursday, 2nd June - Three Reds Were In Action

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Makes It Clear He Wants Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich, Final Agreement Between Clubs Needed

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

Belgium v Netherlands: How to Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League | Watch Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk In International Action

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Lautaro Martinez
Transfers

Lautaro Martinez: Liverpool, Chelsea & Tottenham Target Makes Statement On Inter Milan Future (Report)

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Takes To Twitter To State What He Would Give Up For A Chance To Replay Liverpool’s UCL Final With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Sadio Mane Naby Keita
News

Report: Liverpool In Talks To Extend Naby Keita Contract Amid Interest From PSG

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago