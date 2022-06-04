Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part Three - Ibrahim Sangare And Andre Trindade
The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. As players such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are coming towards the end of their careers, The Reds will need new midfielders. These are profiles of midfield targets Liverpool have in mind. Part three looks into PSV's Ibrahim Sangare and Fluminense's Andre Trindade.
Ibrahim Sangare - PSV Eindhoven and Ivory Coast
Age: 24
Position: Defensive Midfielder
Strength(s): Passing; Interceptions; Tackling
Weakness(es): Experience; Game Management
Current Market Value: £14.4m
Current Wage: £27,000 per week
Predicted Transfer Value: £20m
Why Liverpool? If Liverpool were looking to bring in a midfielder to cover Fabinho, Ibrahim Sangare would be the man. The Ivorian's ability to read the game is second-to-none, which is the best attribute a defensive midfielder needs. Like Liverpool's Brazilian, Sanagare breaks up the play at every opportunity, setting up counter attacks immediately, catching opposition out of position. This transfer makes a lot of sense, but others are preferred.
Possibility (out of 10): 4
Andre Trindade - Fluminense and Brazil
Age: 20
Position: Centre Midfielder
Strength(s): Passing; Dribbling; Game Control
Weakness(es): Tackling; Experience
Current Market Value: £5.4m
Current Wage: £1,020 per week
Predicted Transfer Value: £5m
Why Liverpool? One to watch. Andre may not be on Liverpool's priority list, but he should be. As Thiago Alcantara is coming towards the end of his career, a player like Andre could well be a long-term replacement. The way he plays football is very much like the Spanish maestro and it will be interesting to watch his career develop. A European move will be on in the next couple of year, but can Liverpool get ahead of the curve before his price tag increases much higher.
Possibility (out of 10): 2
