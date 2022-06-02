Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part One - Jude Bellingham And Christian Eriksen
The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. As players such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are coming towards the end of their careers, The Reds will need new midfielders. These are profiles of midfield targets Liverpool have in mind. Part one looks into Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Brentford's Christian Eriksen.
Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund and England
Age: 18
Position: Centre/Defensive Midfield
Strength(s): Passing; Dribbling; Forward Runs
Weakness(es): Experience
Current Market Value: £67.5m
Current Wage: £49,000 per week
Predicted Transfer Value: £90m
Why Liverpool? The perfect option for Liverpool. Everything about Jude Bellingham fits The Reds down to a tee. At 18, he has all the potential to be one of the greatest midfielders in the game's history. He can dribble, he can shoot, he can pass, he can control games. He is exactly what this Jurgen Klopp's side need. They must do all they can to get him.
Possibility (out of 10): 8.5
Christian Eriksen - Brentford and Denmark
Age: 30
Position: Centre/Attacking Midfielder
Strength(s): Passing; Experience; Set Pieces; Vision
Weakness(es): Tackling
Current Market Value: £13.5m
Current Wage: £260,000 per week
Predicted Transfer Value: Free
Why Liverpool? Liverpool love a bargain and a resurgent Christian Eriksen on a free seems to be one of those. The Danish playmaker made a shock move to promoted side Brentford after being let go by Inter Milan and did it pay off. Eriksen has been key in the side's incredible first season. His ability to create chances would be ideal in this Liverpool set-up, something we lack in the midfield area.
Possibility (out of 10): 6
