Liverpool Transfer Targets Profiles: Midfielders Part One - Jude Bellingham And Christian Eriksen

The summer transfer window is just around the corner and Liverpool have several positions to fill. As players such as Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara are coming towards the end of their careers, The Reds will need new midfielders. These are profiles of midfield targets Liverpool have in mind. Part one looks into Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham and Brentford's Christian Eriksen. 

Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund and England

Age: 18

Position: Centre/Defensive Midfield

Strength(s): Passing; Dribbling; Forward Runs

Weakness(es): Experience

Current Market Value: £67.5m

Current Wage: £49,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: £90m

Why Liverpool? The perfect option for Liverpool. Everything about Jude Bellingham fits The Reds down to a tee. At 18, he has all the potential to be one of the greatest midfielders in the game's history. He can dribble, he can shoot, he can pass, he can control games. He is exactly what this Jurgen Klopp's side need. They must do all they can to get him.

Possibility (out of 10): 8.5

Jude Bellingham

Christian Eriksen - Brentford and Denmark

Age: 30

Position: Centre/Attacking Midfielder

Strength(s): Passing; Experience; Set Pieces; Vision

Weakness(es): Tackling

Current Market Value: £13.5m

Current Wage: £260,000 per week

Predicted Transfer Value: Free

Why Liverpool? Liverpool love a bargain and a resurgent Christian Eriksen on a free seems to be one of those. The Danish playmaker made a shock move to promoted side Brentford after being let go by Inter Milan and did it pay off. Eriksen has been key in the side's incredible first season. His ability to create chances would be ideal in this Liverpool set-up, something we lack in the midfield area.

Possibility (out of 10): 6

Christian Eriksen

