'Long Term, Karim Is Destined For Premier League' - Advisor Manni Schwabl On Liverpool Target Adeyemi

Over recent weeks, Red Bull Salzburg and Germany striker Karim Adeyemi has been linked with a whole host of clubs across Europe including Liverpool.

The 19 year old has been in terrific form for the Austrian club this season scoring 12 goals in 18 appearances across all competitions.

Interested Parties

A report from Goal Germany which includes comments from his former coach Marc Unterberger and advisor Manni Schwabl explores the transfer options available to Adeyemi.

The three other clubs mentioned as being in the mix alongside Liverpool are all Bundesliga clubs and maybe unsurprisingly are Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipzig.

Language Issues?

Unterberger explained that the English language wouldn't be an issue if Adeyemi decided on a move to the Premier League.

"The only important language is football. And Karim knows a thing or two about it,"

"Of course, it's always nicer and maybe easier to talk to your coach or staff in your own language. But English would not be a problem for Karim either, his father comes from Nigeria, his mother is Romanian, and both speak perfect English."

Coping With The Physical Demands Of The Premier League

People are also convinced that the German international has the right physical attributes to be a success at Liverpool.

"With his very direct, very physical, very quick manner and the first contact, which is always forward-looking, Adeyemi should fit very well into top English football and Liverpool."

LFCTR Verdict

The most revealing comment perhaps in the article came from Schwabl.

"But already now? "In the long term, Karim is absolutely predestined for the Premier League."

"I don't know whether the time is right now. That's why I feel it will be a top club in Germany. A slight tendency in this direction is foreseeable."

As we've seen in the past, Liverpool do tend to let players prove themselves in a bigger league before making their move.

It's likely therefore that Adeyemi will ply his trade in the Bundesliga for a season or two and follow the journey that Erling Haaland took before looking for a move to the Premier League.

