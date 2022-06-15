Report: Door Opened For Liverpool As Long-Term Midfield Target Is Up For Sale

Liverpool's search for a midfielder may have become easier, as one long-term target of The Reds has become available this summer, due to his current club putting him up for sale.

Now the summer transfer window is open, The Reds have an opportunity to plan for the future. Bringing in young players such as Darwin Nunez and Fabio Cravalho, it is clear the plans are in place for the next ten years.

Going into this summer, reports suggested that the midfield area was a priority, until recent days. Paul Joyce reported that the club will be looking to sign a midfielder next season.

(Photo by Jean Catuffe / DPPI / LiveMedia/Sipa USA)

However, there are many midfielders available for Liverpool to bring in. One of those is Lille star Renato Sanches. The Portuguese playmaker has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent years.

According to French journalist Julien Laurens, Lille have put the midfielder up for sale. Speaking on Sky Sports revealed the news earlier on today.

"The Premier League is his next destination. A lot of big clubs and mid-table clubs have been looking at him. Lille have to sell. They will sell Renato Sanches and Jonathan David to."

