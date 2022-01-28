Skip to main content
'Luis Díaz Is Going To Be A Liverpool player' Reports Claim

According to Colombian journalist Andés Lacouture, Luis Díaz will be on the move to Anfield this transfer window. 

The Colombian winger has been a hot name, not just at Liverpool, but also Premier League rivals, Tottenham. News broke recently that the London club had submitted a bid for the 25-year-old. 

However, massive news has just broken from outlets all over the footballing world suggesting that Liverpool have swooped and are trying to complete the massive transfer.

Luis Diaz

Luis Díaz

Porto's number seven plays as a winger working in off the left and has many of the qualities that point towards another rising star that the Reds can turn into a superstar.

Rumours around the Colombian have been floating around for several months now, but it appears some competition has driven the transfer forward.

As the transfer window is closing in the next several days, the expectation is that the transfer will be put on top priority to get all the details sorted and medical completed.

This could be a massive addition for a title race that will require some extra support in order to catch current leaders in Manchester City.

It's shaping up to be a very exciting next couple of days and could be a massive sign in the owner's faith in Jürgen Klopp and this current squad's ability to compete on all fronts.

