Confirmed: Agent Of Luis Diaz Says FC Porto Star Is Headed To Liverpool

The agent of Liverpool target Luis Diaz has confirmed that his client has signed for the Merseyside club.

Sources from all over are now reporting that Liverpool have not only jumped ahead of Tottenham in the race to sign Luis Diaz, but that the Reds have signed the Colombian.

Reports from Portugal, Colombia and even the player's agent himself have all confirmed that Luis Diaz is set to become Liverpool's newest player.

Colombian journalist Paco Belmonte has spoken to Diaz's agent who confirmed that the transfer is a done deal.

"I just confirmed with his agent, Luis Diaz is Liverpool's newest player," the journalist said in a Tweet.

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

Age: 25

Club: FC Porto

Position: Left Midfield/Winger

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 16

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £36.00million

Previous reports have claimed that Diaz rejected Tottenham's offer because he thought he was 'on another level' and wanted to wait for a club that could match his talent.

That club is no other than Liverpool Football Club.

According to reports, Diaz has now agreed to a Liverpool contract that would see him stay with the club through 2026.

Football journalist and transfer insider Nicolo Schira has claimed that Liverpool have now overtaken Tottenham in the race for Luis Diaz and have even agreed to a contract with him until 2026.

On top of that, other reports claim that Liverpool have also agreed to a transfer fee for the Colombian national.

According to Portuguese outlet O Jogo, Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Diaz for €45M + €15M in additional add-ons.

Make sure you check LFC Transfer Room often for updates on Liverpool's transfer pursuit of Luis Diaz.

