'I'm Very Happy' - Luis Diaz Sends First Message to Liverpool Fans in Home Kit

Luis Diaz has officially been announced as a Liverpool player and he has already sent a message to Liverpool fans!

We have been waiting on the signing of Luis Diaz for a few days now but the club have finally made it official this afternoon.

Luis Diaz

We had seen leaked pictures of him signing his Liverpool contract and wearing a kit but it's official as it can get now.

The Colombian will wear the number 23 shirt and is set to arrive on Merseyside next week after the international break.

Read More

After the official announcement on Twitter, Liverpool uploaded a video of Diaz sending his first message to the Anfield faithful.

"I'm very happy to sign for Liverpool," said Liverpool's newest signing Luis Diaz.

Hopefully, we will get more Luis Diaz content in the coming days from the official Liverpool accounts.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

