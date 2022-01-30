'I'm Very Happy' - Luis Diaz Sends First Message to Liverpool Fans in Home Kit
Luis Diaz has officially been announced as a Liverpool player and he has already sent a message to Liverpool fans!
We have been waiting on the signing of Luis Diaz for a few days now but the club have finally made it official this afternoon.
We had seen leaked pictures of him signing his Liverpool contract and wearing a kit but it's official as it can get now.
The Colombian will wear the number 23 shirt and is set to arrive on Merseyside next week after the international break.
Read More
After the official announcement on Twitter, Liverpool uploaded a video of Diaz sending his first message to the Anfield faithful.
"I'm very happy to sign for Liverpool," said Liverpool's newest signing Luis Diaz.
Hopefully, we will get more Luis Diaz content in the coming days from the official Liverpool accounts.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Exclusive: Liverpool Set To Officially Announce Signing Of Luis Diaz Today
- Erling Haaland Gives Hint To Joining Either Liverpool, Manchester United Or Chelsea
- What Could the Signing of Porto’s Luis Diaz Mean for Liverpool Pair Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino?
- Report: Liverpool Open Talks To Sign Juventus Attacker Paulo Dybala On Free Transfer
- 'He Finishes Like Salah' - England Legend Hails Liverpool Transfer Target Jarrod Bowen
- Report: Jude Bellingham 'Agrees' To Join Liverpool From Borussia Dortmund
- Breaking: Reports Claim Luis Diaz Has Completed Liverpool Medical Ahead Of January Transfer From FC Porto
- Report: Liverpool Could Complete Second Signing of January Transfer Window
- Luis Diaz to Fly to Merseyside Next Week to Have Guided Tour of AXA Training Centre After January Transfer
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook