'Since I Was Little' - Luis Diaz Sends Liverpool Fans Message Ahead of January Transfer

Liverpool fans are expecting the transfer of Luis Diaz to be announced today but the Colombian has already sent Reds' fans a message!

Luis Diaz is going to be one exciting prospect at Liverpool. He shares similar traits with Diogo Jota and he was head and shoulders the best player in the Primeira Liga.

Luis Diaz

With it looking likely that Diaz will be announced for Liverpool today, here are some comments that the 25-year-old inadvertently sent Liverpool fans in 2020.

“I like goals a lot, since I was little. But if I see my teammate better positioned, I try to assist,” Diaz told Marca in 2020.

Read More

“Sometimes my teammate tells me: 'why don't you shoot?'... but I prefer to give him the pass because he's in a better position to score.

“I am getting better at making decisions, definitely better. And at the team level, I have adapted in a good way, they have received me very well and that is essential."

