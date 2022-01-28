Skip to main content
Report: Luis Diaz Set To Be Announced As A Liverpool Player On Friday

According to the very reliable Pipe Sierra, Luis Diaz is set to be announced as a Liverpool player on Friday morning.

Many reports have claimed that Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign FC Porto star Luis Diaz.

One reporter who has been leading the charge of Diaz to Liverpool is Win Sports TV reporter Pipe Sierra. 

Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz

Age: 25

Club: FC Porto

Position: Left Midfield/Winger

Appearances this season: 28

Goals this season: 16

Assists this season: 6

Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024

Market value: £36.00million

Sierra has now said that Luis Diaz is set to be announced as a Liverpool player Friday morning.

According to the very reliable journalist, the news will break tomorrow that Luis Diaz is a Liverpool player.

"Paul Joyce will break the Diaz to Liverpool news tomorrow."

With news constantly coming out about the potential transfer of Luis Diaz from Portuguese giants FC Porto to Liverpool FC, things continue to change.

Many reports are claiming that the Colombian man has signed a Liverpool contract that will see him tied to the Reds until 2026.

Luis Diaz

In addition to that, multiple reports have said that Liverpool have already agreed to a transfer fee for the former Club Deportivo Popular Junior F.C. man.

The rumoured fee is said to be  €45M + €15M in additional add-ons that could see the total compensation rise to €60M.

If the transfer is a success, that is a relatively small fee to pay for a potential long-term replacement for Sadio Mane.

Make sure you check LFC Transfer Room often for updates on Liverpool's transfer pursuit of Luis Diaz.

