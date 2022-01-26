Report: FC Porto Star Luis Diaz To Reject Tottenham January Transfer And Wait For Liverpool Who Are 'On Another Level'

Report: Luis Diaz To Reject Tottenham January Transfer And Wait For Liverpool Who Are 'On Another Level'
While it may seem as if Liverpool are being relatively inactive during the January transfer window, new reports have come out that contradict this belief.
New reports out of Portugal say that despite Tottenham being heavily linked with a transfer move for FC Porto's Luis Diaz, the forward is set to reject them in the hopes that Liverpool make him an offer.
Luis Diaz
Age: 25
Club: FC Porto
Position: Left Midfielder/Winger
Appearances this season: 28
Goals this season: 16
Assists this season: 6
Contract expiration: June 30th 2024
Market value: £36.00million
Portuguese outlet Record report that Luis Diaz is 'resisting' Tottenham's offer and claim that the Colombian considers Liverpool to be 'on another level'.
The report goes on to say that Luis Diaz views Liverpool FC as the 'more seductive' project. This mirrors the report from A Bola that states Diaz is not feeling 'particularly seduced' by what Tottenham Hotspur has to offer him.
Despite transfer talks with the London club, Luis Diaz believes that he could play for a team of a 'superior level' and thus wants to hold out for Liverpool to come knocking.
Read More
Luckily for the high-flying Porto man, Liverpool are not ready to give up on the chase for his signature as highlighted by Jornal de Noticias.
In addition to all of these reports, Win Sports TV reporter Pipe Sierra says that there is a 'big' team from the Premier League that could soon make a transfer offer for Diaz.
Many are speculating that this team could be Liverpool FC. Stay tuned and continue to check LFC Transfer Room for updates on Luis Diaz's impending transfer.
