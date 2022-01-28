Skip to main content
Luis Diaz 'Turned Down Better Offers' To Join Liverpool

According to a report by David Maddock, potential Liverpool signing Luis Diaz turned down 'bigger and better' offers as he was only interested in joining Liverpool.

There have been reports that the Colombian had an offer from fellow Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur but was never as interested in a move to Spurs as he was to Anfield.

Luis Diaz

Diaz has 14 goals in 18 games Primeira Liga games this season, while also picking up two in six in the Champions League, where he faced off against Liverpool. 

Author Verdict

Read More

With a player of Diaz's quality, it's obvious that there will be plenty of interest in him.

The reported interest of Spurs and potential interest from elsewhere, says a lot about the pull that Liverpool holds in the game.

The allure of Anfield and the ability to work with Jurgen Klopp means that Liverpool have a pull to players that some other clubs just can't compete with.

