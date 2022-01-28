Luiz Dias to Liverpool - done deal?

Liverpool Football Club goes about transfers in two ways. Either it’s a long drawn transfer saga or something which very few people are aware of. The latest transfer saga is that of Colombian winger Luiz Dias subject to interest from Jurgen Klopp and the Reds.

Well, keeping that in mind, Liverpool’s interest in Luis Diaz has not been a secret, the club and Jurgen Klopp have been admirers of the player for quite a while now. It seems that Liverpool have now finally gotten their man. Rumours are, that Klopp has gotten his man.

IMAGO / Matthias Koch

Multiple transfer news sources from both Colombia and Portugal are reporting that Luis Diaz to Liverpool is as good as a done deal.

As usual, there seems to be very little noise from the club or sources directly close to the club which only means that there actually might be some truth in this.

We’ve seen journalists come out and quash rumours instantly if they weren’t true. This time around, we’ve not gotten to hear too much.

Diaz was subject to a bid from Tottenham Hotspur. That deal did not materialise as it was believed that Diaz was aware of interest from Liverpool and his heart was set to wear Red.

He is a versatile winger. He has speed and flair while he is at an age where he is entering his prime. Keeping that in mind he ticks all the boxes for FSG to actually go through with this transfer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The deal is rumoured to be worth a maximum of €60 million. Liverpool are said to have offered €45m upfront with €15m in bonuses.

The Merseyside club have been linked to the 25-year old via Pipe Sierra and this is what he tweeted about the potential deal.

This roughly translates to: “#Liverpool has committed to #Porto to send an offer tomorrow for Luis Díaz 👀 The deal with #Tottenham would happen if Jorge Mendes leaves the deal”

Diaz will certainly be a great addition to the squad. He totally has a similar vibe to the signing of Diogo Jota.

Fingers crossed that he is as good an addition to Liverpool as Jota is and his talent helps Liverpool stay in the title race. Good times ahead!!

