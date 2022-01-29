Luiz Diaz - The Man to Make Liverpool Fans Excited Again

Liverpool have reportedly signed Luis Diaz from FC Porto. Here is why Liverpool supporters should be excited.

Any transfers surrounding Liverpool have a certain buzz around it but this one certainly will get fans out of their seats.

According to reports from Colombia and Portugal, Liverpool have agreed on a fee of €45M + €15M in add-ons.

Luis Diaz IMAGO / NurPhoto Age: 25 Club: FC Porto Position: Left Midfield/Winger Appearances this season: 28 Goals this season: 16 Assists this season: 6 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2024 Market value: £36.00million

Luiz Diaz boasts a wonderful start to the season in the Portuguese league with 14 goals and four assists already to his name.

Liverpool's front three have always been renowned for their goals and the threat they bring, it seems the Porto winger will fit in seamlessly.

IMAGO / Action Plus

With the attacking threat of Mohammad Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota already part of the squad, the addition of the 25-year-old will add a strength that Liverpool fans are not accustomed to.

It will allow Liverpool to compete against Manchester City more effectively due to the depth in the squad.

The Reds have had to fight off competition for the highly-rated Colombian as it was reported that Tottenham Hotspur were very interested in claiming his services.

However, it seems as if Diaz has had the final say and decided to go ahead with wearing red in the future. Already a legend for that reason.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

The left-winger will add his explosive pace and his deadly finishing to a Liverpool side that creates chances frequently.

With Andrew Robertson continuously adding energy behind him, the left-hand side will be feared by teams all over the world.

However, as always with Liverpool transfers, it is not over until we see the player holding up the iconic red shirt.