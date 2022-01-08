Skip to main content
'Make It Happen FSG' - Liverpool Fans React To Rumoured Interest In Aurelien Tchouaméni

After reports emerged of rumoured Liverpool interest in Monaco and French international midfielder Aurelien Tchouaméni, Reds supporters took to social media to have their say.

The 21 year old has been very impressive for his club and country sparking interest amongst some of Europe's biggest clubs.

The reaction of Liverpool supporters was pretty unanimous in favour of the move as they took to Twitter.

PLEASE. This kid is gonna be WC, would be able to play the box-to-box role on the left side and be cover fabinho at CDM

'Make it happen FSG, Fuel the Future'

'Never heard of him before but he looks to have as much potential as Gravenberch and Bellingham with half the hype and price tag of Bellingham especially'

'We always keep considering till others sign them and we pray they don't succeed to maybe help us rest easy... We should be doing better in the transfer market'

'It would be sad, if we would not look for him. One of the best talents on that position, but the price tag would be to high for us'

'What a player!!'

Transfers

