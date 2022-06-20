'Man United Are Not The Bigger Draw Anymore' - Pundit On Why Darwin Nunez Chose Liverpool Ahead Of Red Devils

Former England international goalkeeper Paul Robinson has compared the prospects of both Liverpool and Manchester United after Darwin Nunez signed for the Merseyside club earlier this week.

The 22-year-old was unveiled as a Liverpool player on Tuesday, yet it was reported that Manchester United had made a significant offer for the Uruguayan.

In an interview with Football Insider, Robinson claimed that United need to be honest with themselves about their current standing in the game.

“Man United are not the bigger draw anymore. They have to be realistic.

“The big thing for footballers at that level is the Champions League. Players want to be competing at the top. Man United can’t offer that at the moment and that’s a problem.

“They are in transition. There is a massive rebuild facing Erik ten Hag. He has a job on to convince players to come and be a part of what he is building.

Robinson went on to say that by going to Liverpool, Nunez will have an instant opportunity to win the biggest trophies, something he wouldn't have had at Old Trafford.

“If you go to Liverpool you are going to a club that is ready to win major trophies. United are a way off at the moment.”

