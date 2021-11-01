Skip to main content
    • November 1, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: Manchester City To Fight Liverpool And Manchester United For FC Dallas Wonderkid Ricardo Pepi

    Author:

    Manchester City become the third club alongside Liverpool and Manchester United to show interest in  18 year-old Ricardo Pepi, with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg monitoring too. 

    According to reports on Sky Deutschland and written in Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola's team have joined the race for the teenage sensation. 

    Ricardo Pepi

    Ricardo Pepi is regarded as one the most exciting youngsters in world football. With 13 goals to is name in 30 league appearances this season, Pepi has been brilliant for the American side.

    The FC Dallas forward has also recently been called up to the national side, which he has took his opportunity with an impressive 2 goals and 2 assists in the 4 qualifiers he's played in.

    The teenager has 5 years left on his current contract, but FC Dallas are willing to sell for £8.2m. 

    Read More

    With such a small amount to pay for such a talent, will this tempt Liverpool in making a move?

    Author Verdict

    At that price, he is probably worth at least trying to get. He is a confident player for his age and I believe he would suit Jurgen Klopp.

    Best thing to do would probably loaning him out for the first year to get more experience over here, whether it be in Europe or the Chamionship.

    This is certainly a transfer that will be talked about a lot next Summer. I expect his name to be brought up a few times. 

    My expectation is for him to go to Bundesliga. Whether it be through transfer or loaned from a different club.

    Ricardo Pepi
    Transfers

    Report: Manchester City To Fight Liverpool And Manchester United For Dallas Wonderkid Ricardo Pepi

    2 minutes ago
    Luis Suarez
    Interviews

    Atletico Madrid's Luis Suarez Talks Liverpool Legends Fernando Torres And Steven Gerrard

    32 minutes ago
    Sepp van Den Berg Nathaniel Phillips Adrian
    News

    Liverpool Loan Round Up: Williams Plays Under 23s, Van Den Berg Plays Carabao Cup Clash

    46 minutes ago
    Mohamed Salah
    Interviews

    Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Should Be Pressuring FSG To Get Mohamed Salah Signed Says Sunderland Legend Kevin Phillips

    1 hour ago
    tele
    News

    Liverpool Transfers - LIVE: Bayern To Rival For Tielemans, Bellingham Claim, City Join Pepi Race

    1 hour ago
    Suarez
    Interviews

    ‘It Was Amazing to See the Atmosphere at Anfield’ - Luis Suarez on His Time Playing for Liverpool

    2 hours ago
    Gini Wijnaldum
    News

    PSG Looking to Replace Gini Wijnaldum? Tension Between the Dutch International and Leandro Paredes? What Went Wrong?

    2 hours ago
    Taiwo Awoniyi
    Interviews

    'I Have No Regret ' - Union Berlin Striker Taiwo Awoniyi On Joining Liverpool

    4 hours ago