Report: Manchester City To Fight Liverpool And Manchester United For Dallas Wonderkid Ricardo Pepi

Manchester City become the third club alongside Liverpool and Manchester United to show interest in 18 year-old Ricardo Pepi, with Bayern Munich and Wolfsburg monitoring too.

According to reports on Sky Deutschland and written in Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola's team have joined the race for the teenage sensation.

Ricardo Pepi is regarded as one the most exciting youngsters in world football. With 13 goals to is name in 30 league appearances this season, Pepi has been brilliant for the American side.

The FC Dallas forward has also recently been called up to the national side, which he has took his opportunity with an impressive 2 goals and 2 assists in the 4 qualifiers he's played in.

The teenager has 5 years left on his current contract, but FC Dallas are willing to sell for £8.2m.

With such a small amount to pay for such a talent, will this tempt Liverpool in making a move?

Author Verdict

At that price, he is probably worth at least trying to get. He is a confident player for his age and I believe he would suit Jurgen Klopp.

Best thing to do would probably loaning him out for the first year to get more experience over here, whether it be in Europe or the Chamionship.

This is certainly a transfer that will be talked about a lot next Summer. I expect his name to be brought up a few times.

My expectation is for him to go to Bundesliga. Whether it be through transfer or loaned from a different club.