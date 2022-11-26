Manchester United Agree Deal To Sign Liverpool Target And Holland Star Cody Gakpo In January

The 2022 World Cup will allow players to make themselves known and create interest throughout world football for their signature.

One player that is already doing so is Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo. The PSV youngster has had an incredible season so far with over 30 goal involvements already to his name.

The Dutchman has added two goals in the two matches he has played so far in the Qatar World Cup, being the match-winner in Holland's first game and scoring the opening goal in yesterday's 1-1 draw with Ecuador.

Gakpo, who has lit up the Eredivisie this season, has plenty of admirers already, including Liverpool, Manchester United, and Barcelona, however, one team has already made their move.

Gakpo's January Move

Liverpool are set to miss out on the signing of Cody Gakpo, according to reports. Footy Insider claim that Manchester United have agreed on a deal in principle for the sterlet to sign in January.

Both Liverpool and Manchester United are currently on sale by their American owners and will be hoping to sort out the ownership of their clubs, respectively, sooner rather than later.

Although FSG and Liverpool haven't been as active in the transfer window as they should have been, their American counterparts have provided enough money for their transfer business.

Will Cody Gakpo be yet another signing under the Glazer era, despite being in the latter stages of their ownership and will Liverpool miss out once again for another transfer target? A change of ownership for the Reds may change the way this transfer goes.

