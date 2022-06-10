Report: Manchester United Target Liverpool And England Midfielder

Manchester United are considering a shock move to sign 29-year-old midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from their rivals Liverpool this summer. The England international will be allowed to depart the Reds in the coming transfer window, after injuries and a lack of playing time have halted his career on Merseyside.

According to the Mail Online, Erik ten Hag is keen to rebuild United's midfield, and is very interested in bringing the ex-Arsenal man in for a fee of around £10million. Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong is the Red Devils main target, but despite the Dutchman being currently odds on to sign for them this summer, he has made it clear in recent weeks that his wish is to remain in Spain.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action against Arsenal IMAGO / Sportimage

Oxlade-Chamberlain featured 17 times for Jurgen Klopp's side in the topflight last season, however 16 of these came in the first 22 matchdays. He found himself out of favour towards the end of the campaign, and played just once in the Reds final 16 league matches.

The Englishman has suffered two long term injuries during his LFC career, he missed 43 games when he picked up a cruciate ligament injury in 2018, and a further 20 matches with a knee injury at the start of the 2020/21 season. But, he hasn't been injured since then, and with a run of games, he could be a serious asset to ten Hag. He travels with the ball well, can play in central midfielder or out wide, and is always a goal threat.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |