Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Manchester United 'Need Centre Midfielder Of Jude Bellingham's Ilk' - Pundit On Chase For Liverpool Target

Author:

The race for Jude Bellingham's signature is likely to dominate the news for months to come and Steve McManaman believes that Manchester United need the midfielder for whom Liverpool are reported as the front runners.

Bellingham's current club Borussia Dortmund have made it clear that they have no intention of selling the 18 year old who has impressed so much in the Bundesliga.

The England international is under contract until June 2025 but that hasn't stopped speculation that he could make a move to the Premier League next summer.

Jude Bellingham

McManaman On Why Manchester United Need Jude Bellingham

As reported by the Daily Mail, Steve McManaman told Horseracing.net that he thinks Manchester United are desperate for a player like Bellingham.

"He has got all the attributes to be a superstar.

"I think United need a centre midfielder of that ilk.

"Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are coming to the end of their careers and Paul Pogba may leave.

"So if there’s one team that needs a player like Jude Bellingham, it’s Manchester United."

McManaman went on to give his views as to why Liverpool and Manchester City don't need the player who is widely touted to become a superstar.

Read More

He did say however that if circumstances were to change at Liverpool, then he can see why they would make a move for Bellingham.

Liverpool

"Liverpool have got Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho. Of course it would be a great signing, he’s a great player, but whether Liverpool need him now is another thing.

"Henderson is moving towards the end of his career. James Milner also. So Liverpool could always take another centre midfielder but it’s very congested in there.

"Georginio Wijnaldum left the club in the summer and people said they needed to replace him but they didn’t. But whether people move on and Jürgen brings Jude in is another thing.

Manchester City

"Manchester City, with Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, not so much.

‘City could accommodate him but they’ve got a plethora of great players in there and he mightn’t play.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Manchester United 'Need Centre Midfielder Of Jude Bellingham's Ilk' - Pundit On Chase For Liverpool Target

3 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

'TAA Stands For Trent Always Assisting' - Fans React To Alexander-Arnold Wonder Goal For Liverpool

48 minutes ago
Andy Robertson
News

'Everton Tried To Sign Me' - Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson On Almost Signing For Rivals

1 hour ago
Kaide Gordon Divock Origi Norwich Carabao Cup EFL
Articles

Five Players Liverpool Could Sell In January Transfer Window

2 hours ago
Vinicius Jr
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp Wants to Sign Real Madrid & Brazil Star Vinicius Jr to Replace Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane

4 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

'You Can Be The Decisive Man' - Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

5 hours ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Interviews

'The Best Oxlade' - Jurgen Klopp On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's Form For Liverpool

5 hours ago
Kostas Tsimikas
Interviews

'He's Really Lively' - Andy Robertson On Liverpool Left-Back Rival Kostas Tsimikas

5 hours ago