Manchester United 'Need Centre Midfielder Of Jude Bellingham's Ilk' - Pundit On Chase For Liverpool Target

The race for Jude Bellingham's signature is likely to dominate the news for months to come and Steve McManaman believes that Manchester United need the midfielder for whom Liverpool are reported as the front runners.

Bellingham's current club Borussia Dortmund have made it clear that they have no intention of selling the 18 year old who has impressed so much in the Bundesliga.

The England international is under contract until June 2025 but that hasn't stopped speculation that he could make a move to the Premier League next summer.

McManaman On Why Manchester United Need Jude Bellingham

As reported by the Daily Mail, Steve McManaman told Horseracing.net that he thinks Manchester United are desperate for a player like Bellingham.

"He has got all the attributes to be a superstar.

"I think United need a centre midfielder of that ilk.

"Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata are coming to the end of their careers and Paul Pogba may leave.

"So if there’s one team that needs a player like Jude Bellingham, it’s Manchester United."

McManaman went on to give his views as to why Liverpool and Manchester City don't need the player who is widely touted to become a superstar.

He did say however that if circumstances were to change at Liverpool, then he can see why they would make a move for Bellingham.

Liverpool

"Liverpool have got Jordan Henderson, Thiago, Fabinho. Of course it would be a great signing, he’s a great player, but whether Liverpool need him now is another thing.

"Henderson is moving towards the end of his career. James Milner also. So Liverpool could always take another centre midfielder but it’s very congested in there.

"Georginio Wijnaldum left the club in the summer and people said they needed to replace him but they didn’t. But whether people move on and Jürgen brings Jude in is another thing.

Manchester City

"Manchester City, with Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, not so much.

‘City could accommodate him but they’ve got a plethora of great players in there and he mightn’t play.'

