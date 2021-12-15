Report: Liverpool Are 'Best-Placed' to Sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland

Liverpool Are 'Best-Placed' to Sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland
Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Real Madrid target takes a step closer to his next destination.
A lot of speculation has been made about Erling Haaland's future in recent weeks.
With reports coming out that Manchester City or Real Madrid are his likely destination, it appears that the Norwegian has his mind set on leaving Borussia Dortmund this summer.
It's still unclear whether his £68million release clause is real, if it is then Dortmund will surely regret adding that to his contract.
One club who were assumed to be out of the race is Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are known for not spending as much as the previous clubs mentioned.
However, according to reports, cited by FourFourTwo, Liverpool are now the 'best-placed' side to sign the 21-year-old.
The report also goes on to say that this is due to both Manchester United clubs and Real Madrid recently falling down the pecking order.
Manchester City's reasoning for not being in the lead of the race is apparently due to Pep Guardiola's enmity towards his superstar agent, Mino Raiola, who is very hard to work with.
If this is true then it could be huge for Liverpool who could do with a world-class goalscoring number nine.
