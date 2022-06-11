Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Manchester United Enviously Send Warning To Liverpool After Being Beat To Darwin Nunez Transfer

Liverpool have beaten bitter rivals Manchester United to the signing of Benfica's Darwin Nunez, something that hasn't gone down well in the red half of Manchester. 

How times have changed. Twenty years ago, Liverpool's arch-rivals Manchester United were the pinnacle of English football, a place where most players in the world hope to play at.

Darwin Nunez

However, The Reds have risen back to the top, to the detriment of their rivals. Not only do we see the difference on the pitch, but are now to start seeing off. When it comes to the transfer window, it is Liverpool that have the upper hand when it comes to convincing players there way.

We have seen this in recent days with Benfica forward Darwin Nunez. Manchester United were on course to bring the Uruguayan to Old Trafford. That was until Jurgen Klopp and his recruitment staff came in. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When the German came knocking, Nunez had only one thing in mind and that's Anfield. The clinical striker has almost completed his move to the Merseyside club after rejecting Erik Ten Hag's advances. 

According to The Mirror, Manchester United have warned Liverpool over the amount they have spent to bring Nunez to England. The reported fee is 80m Euros with 20m Euros in add-ons. 

In what seems a message of bitterness with a side of salt,  The Red Devils believe their rivals have paid over the cost for their number one target. Manchester United will soon find out if they are right or not when they come up against Liverpool in a pre-season friendly. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: No Third Bid To Liverpool Yet For Sadio Mane From Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew18 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Transfers

WATCH: Sadio Mané's Best Goals And Moments For Liverpool

By Drew Alexander Ross28 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'There Was Talk Of A Refusal Of An X-Ray' - Medical Expert On Reports Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Played With An Injury For Egypt

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Darwin Nunez Transfer To Liverpool Appears To Be Confirmed By Club Owner On Twitter

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'A Low-Risk Operation' - Sporting Director Claims Darwin Nunez Transfer To Liverpool Is Not A Gamble For 'Humble' Player

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'He Was Not The Finishing Monster We See Now' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On PFA Award Winner Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'Wide Of The Mark' Fabrizio Romano Provides Darwin Nunez To Liverpool Transfer Update

By Matt Thielen9 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To Announce Darwin Nunez 'Soon' | Transfer Agreement With Benfica Reached Thursday

By Matt Thielen10 hours ago