'Mane For Mbappe', 'He's Playing Better Than Salah' - Fans React To Reports Bayern Munich Are Interested In Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

After Liverpool striker Sadio Mane was linked with a move to Bayern Munich, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

The Senegal striker is out of contract next summer so has just over 12 months left on his current deal at Liverpool.

Florian Plettenberg reported on Monday that Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic wants Mane as their 'statement transfer' this summer and fans took to Twitter to react.

'Ngl I’d shed a tear if he leaves and I respect his contribution a lot, but if we get 50ish mil for him and the replacement is a Darwin Nunez or an Osimhen or a Joao Felix, it will make a hell lot of a difference w the next line of LFC.'

'We won’t let him go now, especially because he’s playing better then Salah now!'

'Mane for Mbappe is the only thing I would consider.'

'I could see mane wanting a new challenge at the end of the season'

'If we could get 60-80mill from him that would be worth it in my opinion. However, parting ways with Mane would be hard.'

