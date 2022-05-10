Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'Mane For Mbappe', 'He's Playing Better Than Salah' - Fans React To Reports Bayern Munich Are Interested In Liverpool Striker Sadio Mane

After Liverpool striker Sadio Mane was linked with a move to Bayern Munich, fans have taken to social media to have their say.

The Senegal striker is out of contract next summer so has just over 12 months left on his current deal at Liverpool.

Florian Plettenberg reported on Monday that Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic wants Mane as their 'statement transfer' this summer and fans took to Twitter to react.

'Ngl I’d shed a tear if he leaves and I respect his contribution a lot, but if we get 50ish mil for him and the replacement is a Darwin Nunez or an Osimhen or a Joao Felix, it will make a hell lot of a difference w the next line of LFC.'

'We won’t let him go now, especially because he’s playing better then Salah now!'

Scroll to Continue

Read More

'Mane for Mbappe is the only thing I would consider.'

'I could see mane wanting a new challenge at the end of the season'

'If we could get 60-80mill from him that would be worth it in my opinion. However, parting ways with Mane would be hard.'

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Very, Very Strange Behaviour' - Tottenham Insider Takes Aim At Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew26 minutes ago
Fabinho Sadio Mane
Quotes

'That's A Forearm Smash' - Ex Referee Says Liverpool Midfielder Should Have Seen Red Against Tottenham

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Steven Gerrard
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp On Whether Steven Gerrard Could Be His Successor At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane To Bayern Munich Played Down By Top Journalist, Amid Liverpool Contract Doubts

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
gerrard 2 villa
Opinions

Can Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa Help Liverpool's Quest To Stop Manchester City Win The Premier League Title?

By LFC Transfer Room12 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Steven Gerrard
Match Coverage

Watch: Aston Villa v Liverpool | Premier League | Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

'Someone Like Tchouameni' - Pundit Believes A Move For Monaco Midfielder Would Be A 'Smart Move' For Liverpool With Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Likely To Leave

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
Quotes

Watch: Bizarre Pep Guardiola Interview Where He Claims Everyone 'Supports Liverpool' Over Manchester City In Premier League Title Race

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago