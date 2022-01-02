'Massive Fee' - Pundit Reveals Price He Thinks West Ham Would Consider For Selling Jarrod Bowen To Liverpool

A former player turned pundit has been speaking about the recent stories linking West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen to Liverpool and the size of the fee it will take for the Hammers to consider a deal.

The 25 year old was first linked with the Reds in the summer and his form during the new campaign will have done little to deter interested parties.

Massive Fee

Former Ireland goalkeeper Paddy Kenny gave Football Insider an indication of the size of the fee it will take for West Ham to think about selling the 25 year old.

“For Bowen, you are looking at a massive fee.

“These big clubs have to know, these days they have to pay over the odds for these players.

“I think if you look at his form, his ability and how important he is to Liverpool you are looking at £50million.

“Maybe even £60million, West Ham do not need to sell. That’s the key thing here, so it could take that for a bid to be accepted."

England

Kenny went on to say that he thinks that Bowen is not far off an England call up and it will be very difficult for West Ham to replace him if he were to be sold.

“He’s brilliant and he could go on to be an England player as well so there is even more money added on.

“West Ham have to replace him as well and that is no easy feat. West Ham hold all the cards in any case.”

Author Verdict

The interest in Bowen from the Reds seems very sensible based on the qualities he possesses.

He is still young at 25, homegrown, versatile, scores and makes goals.

Liverpool would hope that if they were to shell out such a significant amount of money, Bowen would have a similar impact to that of Diogo Jota.

A deal next summer would not be a surprise but I would expect it to be less than the £60million mark.

