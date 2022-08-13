Skip to main content

Matheus Nunes Transfer Latest: Report Suggests Wolves, Manchester City & Liverpool All Interested In Sporting Midfielder

Wolves, Manchester City, and Liverpool are all interested in Sporting CP midfielder, Matheus Nunes, according to a report.

Matheus Nunes

The 23-year-old has impressed in the Primeira Liga and has been linked with the Reds over recent days as Jurgen Klopp faces an early season injury crisis.

On Friday, West Ham were reported to have made a bid for the Portuguese international but manager David Moyes confirmed that the player had turned down the move.

According to Sky Sport reporter Florian Plettenberg, Wolves remain the most interested club as things stand although it has been suggested that Nunes is looking for a club that will play Champions League football.

Plettenberg also claims that Manchester City are still in the race, as are Liverpool, although their interest is 'not very hot'.

It is also suggested that Sporting will be looking for a fee of around €35million plus an agreement that they would receive funds from any potential resale.

LFCTR Verdict

Nunes seems intent on making a move to a big club in the Premier League but Jurgen Klopp confirmed once again on Friday that a move in the transfer market before the window closes is unlikely.

Pep Guardiola is also a known admirer of Nunes so it's possible there could be interest from City but it may need one of the current players to exit for that to happen as Kalvin Phillips has already arrived at the club this summer.

