New reports from France claim that Liverpool has what it takes to convince Kylian Mbappe to sign for them this summer and that he is considering the move.

Liverpool has one of the best players in the world in Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah.

Salah is in the midst of another Ballon d'Or-worthy season as Liverpool chases the quadruple.

Mohamed Salah IMAGO / PA Images Age: 29 Club: Liverpool Position: Right Winger Appearances this season: 42 Goals this season: 30 Assists this season: 12 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023 Market value: £90.00million

Despite him being one of the best in the world, Liverpool has not reached an agreement on a new contract.

Earlier today, in an interview with FourFourTwo, Mohamed Salah discussed leaving Liverpool.

Alarming, to say the least, but Salah did admit that leaving the club that he loves would be "really sad".

Replacing a player of Salah's calibre is very difficult but not impossible, especially when Kylian Mbappe is available.

Kylian Mbappe Considering Liverpool Transfer

IMAGO / ANP

According to the very reliable Get French Football News, Liverpool is the third club to have entered the race for Kylian Mbappe alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

On top of that, it is revealed that Liverpool is the "new factor" that Kylian Mbappe said he was considering.

Kylian Mbappe thinks very highly of Jurgen Klopp and believes that his style of play would be perfectly suited for Liverpool's "all-action style".

If Mohamed Salah leaves and Liverpool manage to replace him with Kylian Mbappe, all parties would be happy.

However, if they manage to pair the two together, lookout.

