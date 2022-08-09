Melissa Reddy: "Liverpool Won't Make Rash Decisions Over Midfielders"
Liverpool will only sign a midfielder if "the right one becomes available" according to Melissa Reddy in what is a "patient" approach to the transfer market.
When speaking on Sky Sports News, Melissa Reddy said that Thiago is crucial to Liverpool's "control" and that the club has been aware that the midfield requires some "rejigging".
Reddy goes on to talk about how Liverpool have identified both the evolution of the front line and the evolution of the midfield in regard to age profile. She stresses that Liverpool want to go for the "right players".
This means that they won't dip their toe in the midfield market for panic buys unless there is a serious injury crisis, such as with the defence in 2020-21 - which saw them bring in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.
Liverpool have got "long-term midfield targets" - to which Jude Bellingham is one of them, according to Melissa Reddy. However, if the player they want is not available, they won't be making any rash decisions.
