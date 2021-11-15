'Mind Blown!!': Fans React To Report Liverpool Midfielder Thiago Open To Join Xavi At Barcelona
After it was reported at the weekend that Liverpool midfielder Thiago maybe 'open' to a move back to Barcelona, Reds fans have had their say on social media about these rumours.
It seems new Barcelona manager Xavi is keen to sign the player who has never ruled out a move back to the club.
There was mixed reaction from Liverpool fans as they took to twitter:
'All hail Lord FSG. It won't be any surprising if Thiago is indeed sold or loaned in Jan in the middle of our injury crisis. Then FSG will prevent any signing in Jan saying there weren't any replacement available and finally will give us Gini's replacement next summer Mind blown!!'
'Nope. Klopp won't allow it. Plus,I want don't do deal with Barca again. I'm still angry with Coutinho saga when remind of that.'
'I totally agree it would be ludicrous to let Thiago go out on loan as he hasn’t had a good run through injuries I think he has a big part to play in this title race as long as he stays injury free he’s very experienced and we’re going to need all of our midfielders.'
'He's been basically injured since he arrived....'
