Mohamed Salah and his agent have no intentions of signing Liverpool's latest contract proposal. On top of that, Mohamed Salah is open to moving to one of Liverpool's Premier League rivals.

News coming out on Mohamed Salah's contract situation has shocked everyone.

According to the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, Mohamed Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas have no intentions of signing Liverpool's latest contract offer.

Mohamed Salah IMAGO / Focus Images Age: 29 Club: Liverpool Position: Right Winger Appearances this season: 34 Goals this season: 27 Assists this season: 10 Contract expiration: June 30th, 2023 Market value: £90.00million

The transfer insider has claimed that talks between Liverpool and the Egyptian have broken down and that the two sides have not spoken since December.

Romano went on to say that Liverpool want to continue the current salary structure which promotes respect towards every player in the team while keeping the weekly wage bill under control.

However, Mohamed Salah is said to be asking to be in a wage bracket all on his own at Liverpool.

According to reports out of Egypt, Mohamed Salah wants to stay at Liverpool but will not accept a salary of less than 420,000 pounds per week.

The biggest news of the day, however, is that Mohamed Salah is open to leaving Liverpool for another Premier League team.

Fabrizio Romano claims that if Liverpool and Mohamed Salah cannot come to an agreement, the Egyptian King is willing to join another Premier League side.

"Mohamed Salah would be happy to continue in the Premier League if he ends up leaving Liverpool." Fabrizio Romano on Mohamed Salah's next club.

If the two sides cannot reach an agreement, Liverpool will face either selling Salah this summer or losing him on a free transfer next year.

