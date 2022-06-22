Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane Exchange Instagram Messages As Liverpool's Number Ten Heads For Bayern Munich

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane exchanged messages on Instagram after it was confirmed that the Senegalese would transfer to Bayern Munich from Liverpool on Wednesday.

Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah

The 30-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga giants for a fee that could rise to £35million including add-ons.

Mane signed for Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 with Egyptian Salah joining from Serie A side Roma a year later.

No one could have quite predicted what was to come as the two teamed up with Roberto Firmino to become the most feared front three in football.

The trio soon helped Liverpool to Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League success a year later bringing home their first league title for 30 years.

The success and trophies did not stop there as Liverpool helped themselves to further glory with a domestic cup double and coming within a whisper of an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Salah took to Instagram to thank his teammate and friend and to wish him all the best before Mane responded telling the Egyptian he is 'the best'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Salah & Mane Instagram Exchange

Salah to Mane:

'It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us.'

Mane To Salah:

'Keep doing your things!! Brother you are the best ♥️👊'

A new dawn now arrives at Liverpool with the exciting young prospects of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez on board to help Salah and Firmino as the Reds look to the future.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Fulham Prepare £10m Bid For Liverpool's Neco Williams

By Rowan Lee22 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

'One Of Liverpool's Greatest Ever Players Is Leaving' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On Sadio Mane Departure To Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew27 minutes ago
Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool
News

Report: Michael Edwards Rejects Approach From Premier League Rival

By Rowan Lee1 hour ago
Joe Gomez
Transfers

‘If He Has Any Ambition’ - Former Player On The Future Of Joe Gomez As Liverpool Contract Rumours Persist

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Watch: Sadio Mane's 10 Greatest Liverpool Moments As Striker Departs For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

Watch: Sadio Mane's Official Goodbye Message To Liverpool As He Joins Bayern Munich

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Sadio Mane Completes Move To Bayern Munich From Liverpool

By Sam Jones5 hours ago
Liverpool V Real Madrid
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Ready To Offer Two Players In Exchange In Order To Hijack Liverpool Midfield Move

By Damon Carr6 hours ago