Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane Exchange Instagram Messages As Liverpool's Number Ten Heads For Bayern Munich

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane exchanged messages on Instagram after it was confirmed that the Senegalese would transfer to Bayern Munich from Liverpool on Wednesday.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

The 30-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga giants for a fee that could rise to £35million including add-ons.

Mane signed for Liverpool from Southampton in 2016 with Egyptian Salah joining from Serie A side Roma a year later.

No one could have quite predicted what was to come as the two teamed up with Roberto Firmino to become the most feared front three in football.

The trio soon helped Liverpool to Champions League triumph in 2019 and Premier League success a year later bringing home their first league title for 30 years.

The success and trophies did not stop there as Liverpool helped themselves to further glory with a domestic cup double and coming within a whisper of an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Salah took to Instagram to thank his teammate and friend and to wish him all the best before Mane responded telling the Egyptian he is 'the best'.

Salah & Mane Instagram Exchange

Salah to Mane:

'It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us.'

Mane To Salah:

'Keep doing your things!! Brother you are the best ♥️👊'

A new dawn now arrives at Liverpool with the exciting young prospects of Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez on board to help Salah and Firmino as the Reds look to the future.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |