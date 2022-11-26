Skip to main content

Moises Caicedo And Enzo Fernandez Could Be Targeted Alongside Jude Bellingham By Liverpool

Reports suggest that, alongside Jude Bellingham, Liverpool are targeting two South American players, which could well be Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez.
The infamous 'next summer' phrase is, once again, being filtered out into the general public by journalists linked with the club.

Despite, having not proven to back up those statements in the past, Liverpool have left themselves with no other option but to make their transfer window next summer, a big one.

Jude Bellingham

The likeliness of a new owner and FSG selling up also boosts any chances of a big summer being ahead for the Reds. 

Many players have been linked with a move to Anfield, with midfield being the priority. Failure to bring in a midfielder in the last window makes next summer a busier one than it needed to be. 

Jude Bellingham is reportedly the first choice; however, he may be joined at the top of Liverpool's wish list by two very highly talented individuals.

Bellingham Plus Caicedo + Fernandez

According to Florian Plettenberg, Jude Bellingham is Liverpool's top target along with two players from South America. 

Players linked with a move to the Reds from South America include Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Endrick, and Federico Valverde

Moises Caicedo

Brighton's Caicedo and Benfica's Fernandez are the two most likely to happen, with reports suggesting those two in previous months. 

If Liverpool were to get new owners, these three would be the ideal welcome presents, wouldn't they?

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

