Moises Caicedo To Leave Brighton After Farewell Post Amid Liverpool, Arsenal And Chelsea Interest

As the January window enters its last few days, transfer business seems to be hotting up, with Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo being at the centre of it.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for the Ecuadorean. The league leaders reportedly put in £60m bid earlier today, according to Fabrizio Romano.

IMAGO / News Images

However, the seaside club are holding out for a bigger sum to allow their star man to leave in this window. Chelsea have already beaten their London rivals to a signing in recent weeks by offering more money, can they do it again?

Liverpool, on the other hand, are unlikely to add further additions but will Caicedo’s desire to leave make them change their minds in strengthening an area that is costing them week in, week out?

Caicedo Farewell Post

Moises Caicedo is set to leave Brighton after posting a farewell post on his Instagram, saying thank you to the club and hoping they ‘reinvest’ his sale money.

This post comes conveniently after the reported bid by arsenal and interest by Chelsea. The Seagulls have made it difficult for clubs by increasing his transfer fee but it seems as if Caicedo will now be joining Liam Trossard out of the door.

Liverpool have been previously rumoured to be interested in the impressive youngster, however, the same stubbornness in the window they showed last summer has crept back in.

Moises Caicedo seems to be a perfect signing for what Liverpool need right now. Are they seriously happy to stand back and watch him join another club? Always the case.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |